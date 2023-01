French Energy Firms Agree to Negotiate with Bakeries

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.French Finance Minister Bruno LeMaire is borrowing a page from Marie Antoinette and letting them eat cake.Energy suppliers in France have agreed to allow the country's 33,000 or so bakeries to negotiate their energy bills on a case-by-case basis. The move appears to be an olive branch, as it was announced just as government officials spoke out against energy companies for not providing adequate assistance to French businesses in the throes of an energy crisis.Continue reading