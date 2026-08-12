French Equities Subdued Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Report

(RTTNews) - French stocks remained subdued on Wednesday amid largely lackluster moves by investors ahead of key U.S. inflation that could provide some clues to the Federal Reserve's interest rate moves. Worries about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and continued uncertainty about the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz rendered the mood cautious.

The U.S. and Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis reported separate attacks on shipping, raising concerns over further supply disruptions and denting prospects for ending the months-old Iran war.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 10.55 points or 0.12% at 8,704.39 about half an hour past noon.

Legrand climbed 1.6% and STMicroelectronics advanced 1.5%. Schneider Electric, Eiffage, Safran, Vinci, Bouygues, Thales and Saint-Gobain moved up 0.7%-1.3%.

Kering and EssilorLuxottica shed 3% and 2.9%, respectively. Capgemini drifted lower by about 2.3%, while Dassault Systemes, LVMH, Hermes International and TotalEnergies lost 1.4%-2%.

Renault, Bureau Veritas, Publicis Groupe, Euronext, Danone and AXA slipped by 0.3%-1%.