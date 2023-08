French News Agency Wants Twitter to Pay Up

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Liberté, Égalité, Procès d'entreprise!French news agency Agence France-Presse brought legal action against Twitter on Wednesday, accusing it of flouting French copyright laws. Specifically, it says Twitter (since renamed X) has refused to enter into talks about compensating AFP for sharing its news on the platform. Twitter owner Elon Musk's initial reaction was pretty incredulous, tweeting: "This is bizarre. They want us to pay *them* for traffic to their site where they make advertising revenue and we don't!?" Somewhere Zuckerberg is smiling and mumbling: "First time?"Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel