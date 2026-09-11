11.09.2026 12:58:34

French Stocks Rise On Oil Price Drop, Middle East Concerns Persist

(RTTNews) - French stocks recovered from recent losses and gained some ground in positive territory on Friday as oil prices fell sharply after the International Energy Agency (IEA) lowered its global oil demand forecast for the year. However, persisting worries about Middle East tensions limited market's upside.

The IEA now expects world oil demand to drop by 2.5 million barrels per day this year, compared to its previous forecast of a 1.6 million bpd decline. The agency expects oil supply to decline by 5.7 million bpd this year.

Brent crude futures slid to $103.85 a barrel and were down by about 3.5% at $104.00 a barrel a little while ago.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 50.51 points or 0.63% at 8,167.27 nearly an hour past noon.

Safran moved up 2.3% and Kering climbed nearly 2%. Airbus, Renault, STMicroelectronics, LVMH, L'Oreal, AXA and Vinci gained 1%-1.6%.

Thales, Accor, Eurofins Scientific, Stellantis, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Hermes International, BNP Paribas and EssilorLuxottica advanced 0.5%-0.9%.

Dassault Systemes fell more than 2%. Engie, ArcelorMittal, Bureau Veritas, Euronext and TotalEnergies also drifted lower.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen