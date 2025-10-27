French Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance; CAC Up Marginally

(RTTNews) - After a slightly positive start and a subsequent drop, France's CAC 40 has edged up a bit on Monday with investors digesting earnings updates and the regional economic data, and looking ahead to the monetary policy announcements from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve this week.

U.S.-China trade tensions have eased a bit following negotiators from the two nations reaching a preliminary trade framework ahead of the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping this week.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that Beijing plans to delay export restrictions on rare minerals and resume US soyabean purchases.

The CAC 40 was up 9.34 points or 0.11% at 8,234.97 a few minutes ago.

Schneider Electric is rising nearly 2%. BNP Paribas is up 1.2% and Legrand is advancing nearly 1%. AXA, EssilorLuxottica, Capgemini, ArcelorMittal and Publicis Groupe are up with moderate gains.

Pernod Ricard is down 2.5%. Unibail Rodamco, Renault and Bouygues are lower by 1 to 1.2%.

TotalEnergies, Orange, Engie, Eurofins Scientific, Dassault Systemes, Edenred, Vinci, Veolia Environment, Orange and Engie are down 0.7 to 1%.

In economic news, lending to euro area households increased at the fastest pace since early 2023 but lending to businesses softened in September amid rising risks to economic growth.

Adjusted loans to households grew 2.6% year-on-year in September, following a 2.5% rise in August, data from the European Central Bank showed.

Meanwhile, the annual growth in loans to non-financial corporations eased slightly to 2.9% from 3% in August.

Adjusted loans to the overall private sector expanded 2.8%, unchanged from the previous month. At the same time, claims on the private sector grew at a steady pace of 2.7% in September.