French Workers Are Rebelling Against a Later Retirement Age. American Workers Could Soon Wind Up in the Same Boat.

For months, millions of French workers have been protesting Emmanuel Macron's move to raise the country's retirement age from 62 to 64. But U.S. workers may be in for a similar change in the coming years, and it's one they're unlikely to be happy about.Social Security tends to be a lifeline for retired Americans. But the program is in danger of having to cut benefits in a little more than a decade.The problem is that Social Security's main source of funding is payroll-tax revenue. But in the coming years, as baby boomers leave the workforce in short order, that revenue source is apt to shrink. If lawmakers don't find a way to solve Social Security's upcoming cash crunch, the program may need to cut benefits to the tune of 80% by as early as 2034.Continue reading