French's® Announces Limited-Edition Mustard SKITTLES®

HUNT VALLEY, Md., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Mustard Day on August 5th, French's® and SKITTLES® have teamed up to release this summer's tangiest yellow candy: the first-ever mouthwatering French's Mustard flavored SKITTLES. Fun-sized packs will be given away for free while supplies last via an online sweepstakes and at in-person pop-up events in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and New York City.

"From Mustard Ice Cream to last year's viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French's has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on August 5th, we knew we had to outdo ourselves," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company. "We are thrilled to collaborate with SKITTLES to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow® Mustard tang in a new, fun way to French's and SKITTLES fans alike."

Consumers will also have a chance to taste French's Mustard SKITTLES and snag some branded swag when French's hits the road on a multi-stop tour up the East Coast in the 'Mustard Mobile', a bright yellow custom-designed vintage bus complete with giant Mustard SKITTLES on top. French's will be posting a map so people can stop by or follow along on the journey. Locations are included here:

Monday, July 31 : Atlanta – Ponce City Market from 11AM-3PM

: from 675 North Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30344

30344 Wednesday, August 2 : Washington D.C. – City Center from 11AM-3PM

: from 825 10th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

20001 · Saturday, August 5 : New York City – Hudson River Park from 11AM–3PM

: from 11AM–3PM 555 12th Ave, New York, NY 10036

"SKITTLES is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand," said Ro Cheng, Marketing Director at Mars. "That's why we've teamed up with French's to create the first-of-its-kind SKITTLES that combines their tangy mustard flavor with our iconic chewy texture to deliver this unique summer treat for National Mustard Day."

Now through August 5th, fans can visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles to enter for a chance to win a pack of French's Mustard SKITTLES*. For more details, visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles . Follow @Frenchs and @SKITTLES and search #FrenchsMustardSkittles to find out how to get French's Mustard SKITTLES.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 18+ (19+ in AL or NE, 21+ in MS). Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 9:00 a.m. ET on 7/25/23; ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/5/23. To enter, visit Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles and complete and submit an entry form with all required information. Prizes: Seven Hundred (700) prize winners will each receive one (1) prize, consisting of: one (1) fun-sized package of limited-production mustard-flavored Skittles®, one (1) pack of stickers, one (1) key chain, and one (1) card packaged in a branded envelope. ARV of each prize: $6.17. Total ARV of all seven hundred (700) prizes: $4,319. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Limit: one (1) entry per person. For full Official Rules, visit www.mccormick.com/frenchs/mustard-skittles-rules. Sponsor: McCormick & Company, Inc., 24 Schilling Road, Suite 1, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

Media Note: Please click here for high-resolution images of French's Mustard SKITTLES.

About French's

French's was first introduced to the hot dog – and the public – at the World's Fair in 1904. It was love at first bite. Through the years, French's has become an all-American staple from the ballpark to the backyard to the holiday table. French's family of products includes Classic Yellow Mustard, Ketchup, Worcestershire Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions and more. Visit Frenchs.com for more info and recipes.

French's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

