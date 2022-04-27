French's® Releases New Creamy Mustard Spreads

The brand is offering free samples and limited-edition items at Smorgasburgs in NY & LA

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- French's has flipped the world of Classic Yellow® mustard – and its iconic bottle – upside down with the launch of its all-new line of Creamy Mustard Spreads. The new products offer mustard lovers that tang that they know and love with a new smooth finish in three mouthwatering, extra spreadable flavors: Creamy Yellow, Sweet Applewood and Honey Chipotle.

To celebrate the launch of the new creamy product line, French's has partnered with Smorgasburg, operator of the largest open-air food markets in the US, to let mustard lovers try the Creamy Yellow Mustard Spread flavor for free. On Sunday, May 1, 2022, French's will collaborate with Paper Plate at Smorgasburg Prospect Park, NY and Picnic Sandwich in Los Angeles, CA to allow attendees to sample the thick spread on favorite local fare. At the event, fans also have a chance to get a limited-edition Creamy Mustard Spread Picnic Kit with one-of-a-kind French's items and three creamy spread flavors*.

"We're so excited to 'spread' the love of mustard across the country by partnering with Smorgasburg. The new Creamy Mustard Spreads perfectly complement any sandwich and are so versatile. Top off burgers, whisk into dressings, add to deviled eggs, or stir into potato, tuna, shrimp or egg salad." said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer for McCormick. "They work well as condiments and ingredients."

For mustard lovers unable to stop by the in-person events, limited Creamy Mustard Spreads Picnic Kits are available at Frenchs.com. Look for the upside-down French's icon! The kit celebrates the launch of the new product line and will be shipped directly to French's fans from coast to coast free of charge*. Follow @Frenchs and @Smorgasburg to see fans enjoying the latest addition to the French's lineup. The Creamy Mustard Spreads are available in stores across the country starting at $2.99. Photos are available here.

*While supplies last.

About French's

French's was first introduced to the hot dog – and the public – at the World's Fair in 1904. It was love at first bite. Through the years, French's has become an all-American staple from the ballpark to the backyard to the holiday table. French's family of products includes Classic Yellow Mustard, Tomato Ketchup, Worcestershire Sauce, Crispy Fried Onions and more. Visit Frenchs.com for more information and recipes.

French's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

