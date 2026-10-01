Fresenius Acquires Remaining 45% Stake In MAbxience For Up To EUR 750 Mln

(RTTNews) - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.DE), a health care company, on Thursday announced that it has acquired the remaining 45% stake in mAbxience Holding S.L. for up to 750 million euros.

The transaction was signed and completed on September 30.

The consideration includes a contingent payment of 50 million euros upon site approvals.

The company acquired a 55% stake in mAbxience in August 2022 and has consolidated the business since then.

The acquisition gives the company full ownership of mAbxience and its biosimilars platform.

The company said the deal will strengthen control over investments, manufacturing capacity and strategic decision-making.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to the group core earnings per share.

The acquisition was funded through available liquidity and operating cash flow, with no new financing required.

The company said there is no change to its full-year 2026 guidance or its 2030 Biopharma ambition.

On Wednesday, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA closed trading 1.24% higher at EUR 44.75 on the XETRA.