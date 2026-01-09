Fresenius Medical Care Continues EUR 1 Bln Share Buyback With Second Tranche

(RTTNews) - Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS, FME.DE), on Friday announced the continuation of its share buyback programme with a second tranche, following the early completion of the first tranche on December 29.

The overall programme has a total volume of 1 billion euros, with the second tranche targeting approximately 415 million euros in share repurchases from January 12 to May 8.

Shares will be acquired on the stock exchange, predominantly cancelled, and to a lesser extent may be used for allocations under incentive-based compensation plans.

Fresenius Medical is currently trading 0.82% higher at EUR 39.33 on the XETRA.