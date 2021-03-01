Fresenius Medical Care North America Launches KidneyCare:365 Program with Goal to Slow Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease

WALTHAM, Mass., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, introduces the KidneyCare:365 program focused on providing care coordination to people living with chronic kidney disease (CKD) working in close partnership with their physicians and physician networks including InterWell Health. The announcement comes at the start of National Kidney Month, an annual effort to raise awareness about kidney disease.

The KidneyCare:365 program supports people living with late-stage CKD through personalized education, hands-on support, and expanded care coordination activities to help better manage their often complex and chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, and behavioral health. The goal of this care coordination is to achieve optimal health outcomes and slow the progression of their disease. In addition to earlier intervention and prevention, the program provides extensive education about kidney disease and related comorbidities, the importance of seeing a nephrologist, eating well and healthy living, and treatment options for kidney failure including transplant and home dialysis.

"Our KidneyCare:365 program is a critical part of our value based care services, created in close collaboration with our physician partners at InterWell Health," said David Pollack, President of FMCNA's Integrated Care Group. "This program will help us better coordinate care for thousands of people with kidney disease in partnership with health plans and the federal government, as we work to improve outcomes and lower the total cost of care."

The program has already been incorporated into several new value based care arrangements with leading health insurance providers across the country. These arrangements are managed by the company's value based care services division which is responsible for implementing innovative interventions, education, and care coordination services that have been shown to reduce hospitalizations, lower costs, and improve outcomes for plan members.

"Too many patients with chronic kidney disease do not receive a timely referral to a nephrologist," said Dr. Terry Ketchersid, Chief Medical Officer for FMCNA's Integrated Care Group and co-CMO for InterWell Health. "By working closely with our nephrologist partners and health plans, we are confident we have the ability to improve lives and outcomes for this vulnerable population."

National Kidney Month is focused on raising awareness of the role that kidneys play in overall health and the impact of kidney disease, as well as ways to best manage symptoms to improve quality of life. Chronic kidney disease impacts 37 million people in the United States and is too often undetected until the disease reaches kidney failure. Hypertension and diabetes remain the leading causes of CKD. Earlier screening, living a healthier lifestyle, and taking steps to manage the disease earlier can slow its progression.

To learn more about kidney disease or sign up for a free educational class, please visit Fresenius Kidney Care's website at https://www.freseniuskidneycare.com/kidney-disease.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

