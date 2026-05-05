Fresenius Medical Care Q1 Results Down, Backs FY26 Outlook; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS, FME.DE) were losing around 4 percent in German trading as well as in pre-market activity on the NYSE, after the company reported lower profit and revenues in its first quarter. Further, the German provider of products and services for patients with renal diseases maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

In the first quarter, net income attributable to shareholders decreased 22 percent to 118 million euros from last year's 151 million euros in the prior year. Basic earnings per share fell 17 percent to 0.43 euro from 0.52 euro a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 251 million euros or 0.91 euro per share, compared to 246 million euros or 0.84 euro per share a year earlier.

In the first quarter, Group operating income decreased 14 percent from last year to 286 million euros, resulting in a margin of 6.2 percent, down from 6.8 percent last year.

Adjusted operating income increased 2 percent to 467 million euros, and adjusted operating margin improved to 10.1 percent from 9.4 percent last year.

Group revenue decreased 6 percent to 4.61 billion euros from 4.88 billion euros a year ago. Revenues increased 3 percent at constant currency, while the growth was 4 percent on an organic basis with growth in all operating segments.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Fresenius Medical Care expects adjusted operating income to remain on a consistent level, with a range between a positive and negative mid-single digit percent growth rate compared to prior year.

Revenue growth is still projected to be broadly flat compared to prior year. The expected growth rates for 2026 are at constant currency.

In fiscal 2025, adjusted operating income was 2.212 billion euros and revenue was 19.628 billion euros.

The firm added that it expects 250 million euros savings and 350 million euros related one-time costs in 2026. FME25+ savings are expected to total 1.2 billion euros by the end of 2027.

On the XETRA in Germany, the shares were trading at 37.24 euros, down 4.2 percent.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $21.68, down 4.3 percent.

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