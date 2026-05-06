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06.05.2026 07:50:05
Fresenius Q1 Net Income Rises; Reconfirms FY26 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Fresenius (FRE.DE) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA of 435 million euros compared to 229 million euros, last year. Earnings per ordinary share was 0.77 euros compared to 0.41 euros. Group EBIT before special items was 678 million euros, an increase of 6% in constant currency. Core net income increased to 460 million euros from 416 million euros. Core EPS increased by 13% in constant currency to 0.82 euros.
First quarter Group revenue was 5.74 billion euros, with organic growth of 5%. IFRS revenue was 5.82 billion euros compared to 5.71 billion euros.
At last close, Fresenius shares are trading at 39.44 euros, down 3.36%
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