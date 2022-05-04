|
04.05.2022 07:32:10
Fresenius Q1 Net Income, Sales Rise
(RTTNews) - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) on Wednesday posted 6 percent growth in its net income for the first quarter, with sales up 8 percent, driven by strong performance at Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Kabi.
For the quarter, the Group's net income attributable to shareholders of the Group grew 6 percent to 462 million euros, while it rose 3 percent in constant currency.
EBIT for the period slid by 1 percent, or 5 percent in constant currency, to 996 million euros.
The Group said its results were impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine, supply chain bottlenecks and, above all, cost increases that are in some cases significant.
Fresenius' sales for the quarter rose by 8 percent, or 5 percent in constant currency, to 9.72 billion euros.
In addition, the Group said it is confirming its outlook for the fiscal year 2022.
