Fresenius Q2 EBIT Before Special Items Declines

(RTTNews) - Fresenius SE (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported second quarter net income attributable to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA of 80 million euros compared to 383 million euros, last year. Earnings per ordinary share was 0.15 euros compared to 0.68 euros. Earnings per share before special items decreased by 17% or down 17% in constant currency to 0.67 euros from 0.80 eros, last year. Excluding Fresenius Medical Care, Group net income before special items decreased by 17% or down 17% in constant currency to 375 million euros.

EBIT before special items decreased by 5% or down 4% in constant currency to 956 million euros, mainly driven by the negative earnings performance at Fresenius Vamed. Excluding Fresenius Medical Care, Group EBIT before special items decreased by 1% to 555 million euros. EBIT ex FME was flat with prior year in constant currency.

Second quarter Group revenue increased by 3% or up 7% in constant currency to 10.36 billion euros. Organic growth was 6%. The Operating Companies increased revenue by 6% or up 9% in constant currency. Excluding Fresenius Medical Care, Group revenue increased by 5% or up 7% in constant currency to 5.56 billion euros.

For 2023, Fresenius expects Group organic revenue excluding Fresenius Medical care to grow in a mid-single-digit percentage range. Constant currency Group EBIT excluding Fresenius Medical Care is expected to remain broadly flat or decline up to a mid-single-digit percentage rate.

