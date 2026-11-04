Fresenius Q3 Results Rise; Lifts FY26 Core EPS, EBIT Margin View

(RTTNews) - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNPF, FSNUF, FRE.DE), a German health care company, on Wednesday reported higher core net income and EBIT in its third quarter, driven by growth in revenues. Further, the firm raised fiscal 2026 forecast for core earnings per share and EBIT margin.

In the third quarter, Group Core net income increased 15 percent to €403 million from last year's €351 million.

Group Core earnings per share were €0.72, higher than €0.62 a year ago.

Group EBIT at €638 million increased 11 percent from last year's €574 million, driven by Fresenius Kabi's Growth Vectors, and Fresenius Helios' EBIT growth despite the usual seasonality in the hospital business.

Group EBIT margin improved by 50 basis points from the prior year to 11.0 percent.

Group revenue increased 6 percent to €5.803 billion from last year's €5.477 billion, with organic growth of 5 percent, driven by both Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company now projects Core earnings per share growth at the upper half of the 10 percent to 15 percent range in constant currency.

Group EBIT margin is now expected above 11.5 percent, compared to previous view of around 11.5 percent.

Fresenius Group's organic revenue growth for the full year is now projected to be in the range of 4 percent to 7 percent.

In fiscal 2025, core earnings per share were €2.87 and revenues were €22.554 billion.

The company further expects Fresenius Kabi's organic revenue growth in the mid- to high-single-digit percentage range and Fresenius Helios' organic revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range.

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