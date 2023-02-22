Fresenius Q4 Profit Down; Sees Organic Revenue Growth In FY23; Names New Fresenius Kabi CEO

(RTTNews) - German healthcare major Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter Group net income attributable to shareholders decreased to 255 million euros from last year's 499 million euros.

Adjusted group net income was 445 million euros, compared to 521 million euros a year ago.

Group EBITDA before special items decreased 2 percent to 1.80 billion euros.

Group revenue increased 7 percent to 10.64 billion euros from last year's 9.97 billion euros. Revenues went up 4 percent in constant currency. Organic growth was 3 percent.

Looking ahead for 2023, Fresenius expects Group organic revenue to grow in a low- to mid-single-digit percentage range. Group constant currency EBIT is expected to remain broadly flat or decline up to a high-single-digit percentage rate.

Excluding Fresenius Medical Care, constant currency EBIT is expected to remain broadly flat or decline up to a mid-single-digit percentage rate.

Further, the company said it plans to deconsolidate Fresenius Medical Care by changing Fresenius Medical Care's legal form to a German Stock Corporation.

Separately, the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Management SE has appointed Pierluigi Antonelli as Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius Kabi with effect from March 1.

He succeeds Michael Sen, who had held this position on an interim basis after being appointed Chairman of the Management Board of Fresenius on October 1.

