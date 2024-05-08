Fresenius Raises FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Fresenius (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) said it raised its full-year 2024 outlook due to the excellent first quarter and a better than originally expected operating performance for the remainder of the fiscal year 2024.

Fresenius now expects organic group revenue growth between 4 and 7% for the fiscal year 2024 compared to the prior outlook of 3% to 6% growth.

The company now projects annual group EBIT at constant currency to grow between 6 and 10% compared to the prior estimation of 4% to 8% growth.

The increase of the group outlook is based on improved business prospects for Fresenius Kabi.

Fresenius Kabi now expects organic revenue growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range for fiscal year 2024. Previously it was expected mid single-digit percentage range growth.

Fresenius Kabi now anticipates annual EBIT margin to range between 15% and 16% compared to the prior outlook of around 15% growth.

