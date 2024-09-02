02.09.2024 12:58:51

Fresenius Sells IV Manufacturing Site In Chile To Medifarma; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - German healthcare major Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) announced Monday that its operating company Fresenius Kabi transferred the ownership of its subsidiary Laboratorio Sanderson S.A., Chile, to Medifarma, a pharmaceutical company from Peru. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The divestment includes the IV Laboratorio Sanderson plant in Santiago de Chile.

The company noted that Medifarma will continue the manufacturing of the existing portfolio of products in Chile.

The sale for Fresenius Kabi is another step to reduce complexity and optimize utilization in its global manufacturing network. It will continue its presence in the Chilean as well as South American markets.

Fresenius said it continues streamlining the production network of Fresenius Kabi in line with its Vision 2026 and #FutureFresenius.

