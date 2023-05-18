18.05.2023 05:04:43

Fresenius Shareholders Approve All Proposals

(RTTNews) - At the company's virtual annual general meeting Wednesday, Fresenius' shareholders approved with a large majority of 96.71 percent the proposal of the General Partner and the Supervisory Board to maintain the dividend at 0.92 euros per share.

The company noted that its shareholders also approved with a large majority of 89.19 percent the Compensation Report for the 2022 business year.

The shareholders approved an update to the compensation system for members of the Management Board. In particular, the Compensation System 2023+ provides for a new plan for long-term variable compensation that takes even greater account of promoting the long-term and sustainable development of the Company. In addition, the aspect of sustainability has been anchored even more strongly in the long-term variable compensation.

The shareholders authorized the company with a majority of 87.64 percent to continue to hold the Annual General Meeting in virtual format in the next two years if required.

The shareholder majorities of 93.53 and 89.19 percent, respectively, approved the actions of the Management and Supervisory Boards in 2022.

At the Annual General Meeting of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, 72.57 percent of the subscribed capital was represented.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Optimismus für Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit: Dow höher -- ATX fester -- DAX erreicht Rekordhoch -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinheitlich
Dow legt im Freitagshandel moderat zu. Am Freitag zeigen sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen