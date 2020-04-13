Fresh Del Monte Produce Names New Independent Board Member

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced today the appointment of Charles E. Beard Jr. to its board of directors.

Charles is the Chief Operating Officer of global consulting firm Guidehouse Inc. and brings more than 30 years of experience in technology management, business automation, cybersecurity risk management, and embedding advanced solutions into company operations.

"I am eager to welcome Charles’s leadership to the team,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fresh Del Monte Produce. "With deep experience in technology and a long trajectory in guiding Fortune 500 companies in both the public and private sectors, Charles will offer us key insights in digital innovation and business automation to better enable us to meet one of our 5-year strategic objectives to become a technology driven company and drive greater efficiencies in our key business operations.”

The former Chief Information Officer of a global $11B SEC registrant and global head of advisory services for Transportation and Industrial markets of a big four accounting firm, Charles is experienced on advising and leading teams on how to maximize the use of technology for broad enterprise value creation in both regulated and non-regulated markets.

Charles holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University, an MBA from the University of Montana and a Master’s in Jurisprudence from the Seton Hall School of Law.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Fresh Del Monte is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. The Company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200413005350/en/