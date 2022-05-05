Fresh Express Celebrates National Salad Month

Social Contest, Website Updates, New Recipes and More Help Consumers Find Inspiration to Create and Enjoy Salads Every Day in May

ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Express®, the brand leader in value added salads, is celebrating National Salad Month with a series of promotional activities throughout the month of May, anchored by an online and social contest that provides salad inspiration and encourages consumers to create a new salad every day.

With more than 100 varieties of fresh and healthy salads ranging from leafy salad greens like romaine and baby kale to premium, chef-crafted salad kits, such as the Bacon and Bleu Chopped Kit, and more than 330 online recipes, Fresh Express makes it easy for consumers to find, review and enjoy delicious, nutritious and convenient salads every day.

Every day throughout the month of May, Fresh Express will share a different salad recipe on their social channels and encourage consumers to submit a photo of their salad creation with the hashtag #FreshSaladCreations for a chance to win Fresh Express products.

At the end of the month, Fresh Express will select three grand prize winners to receive more than $1,000 worth of free product and Fresh Express swag. Additionally, Fresh Express will identify 144 total runners up, weekly, and daily winners to win prizes totaling over $25,000.

"By sharing daily recipes online, we hope to inspire consumers with ways to integrate our fresh ingredients into dishes they might not have otherwise considered," said Robin Bell, Marketing Manager at Fresh Express. "We can't wait to see how consumers use our wide variety of salad greens and kits to develop fresh and unique salad creations – the options are seemingly endless!"

In addition to the #FreshSaladCreations contest, Fresh Express updated its website resources and will release new content and recipes to provide consumers with more information and inspiration during National Salad Month and beyond. Website updates and content includes:

A refreshed "Guide to Greens" page on the Fresh Express website, which provides a comprehensive overview of the brand's top 12 lettuces and greens – including nutritional information, details on taste, texture and flavor, and best uses for each

New recipes, released just in time for summer, including a Grilled Panzanella Salad, a Creamy Chicken Salad, a Bacon & Bleu Potato Salad and more, which can be found on FreshExpress.com, as well as a free, downloadable recipe book

Fresh Express salad blends and kits are available in the refrigerated produce department at your favorite grocery store, with a suggested retail price of $3.69. Learn more about Fresh Express at www.freshexpress.com.

About Fresh Express ®

Fresh Express® is the brand leader in Value Added Salads and is dedicated to providing consumers with healthy, convenient ready-to-eat salads, leafy greens, vegetables and fruits. With the invention of its special Keep Crisp® bag in the 1980s, Fresh Express pioneered the retail packaged salad category and was the first to make them available to grocery stores nationwide. Today, Fresh Express fresh salads come in more than 100 different varieties offering exciting new flavors and convenient new ways to meet the daily dietary requirements for both conventional and organic fresh produce. More than 14 million consumers each week enjoy healthy, convenient ready-to-eat Fresh Express salads, spinach and vegetables. For more information, visit www.FreshExpress.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-express-celebrates-national-salad-month-301539853.html

SOURCE Fresh Express