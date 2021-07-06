Fresh Food Packaging Market Size Worth $181.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fresh food packaging market size is expected to reach USD 181.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for fresh dairy products from developing countries is expected to be the key driver for the market over the forecast period.

The industry has experienced a significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the disruption of the supply chain. The shutdown in China, which is one of the key raw material producers, has impacted packaging manufacturers globally. The shortage in supply of raw materials like plastics, aluminum, steel, and others from Chinese manufacturers has resulted in a demand-supply gap, however, the manufacturing is expected to ramp up the production gradually.

Key Insights & Findings:

The flexible segment accounted for a significant revenue share of 47.6% in 2020. Manufacturers are actively investing in increasing the production capacity of flexible packaging owing to the increasing preference for economical and low-cost packaging by the application industry

The plastic material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.2% in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Abundant raw material availability and lower costs owing to high production levels in APAC and North America are responsible for the high market share

The dairy products segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Higher dependency on milk for daily protein requirement in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for dairy products, thereby driving the market

In Asia Pacific , the market is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Abundant raw material availability and large output from application industries are responsible for the high market share and fastest growth

Key companies are increasingly offering custom packaging solutions to end-use companies; besides key companies are increasingly focusing on the use of recycled material as it offers complete sustainability

Read 225 page market research report, "Fresh Food Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Rigid, Flexible), By Material (Plastic, Paper & Paper Board, Bagasse, Polylactic), By Application (Dairy Products), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", By Grand View Research.

The demand for packaging of fresh vegetables and fruits remained intact as the supply chain remained unaffected and imports continued during the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the fruits and vegetables with high vitamin C content witnessed a significant increase in sales which further contributed to the increased supply-demand gap for the market.

The increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions has forced various companies to develop products that are recyclable or biodegradable. For instance, in November 2020, Amcor plc introduced a new product line, Packpyrus, which is a paper-based packaging solution for meat and cheese. Similarly, in September 2019, PPC Flexible Packaging LLC launched PPC green products, which include compostable and recyclable pouches to strengthen its sustainable eco-friendly product portfolio.

Major market players are constantly acquiring smaller market participants to increase their market shares in the global market. For instance, in February 2019, Sealed Air announced the acquisition of MGM's flexible packaging business to increase its market presence and expand its food packaging product portfolio. Similarly, in June 2019, Amcor Plc acquired U.S.-based Bemis Company Inc., a manufacturer of flexible and rigid packaging, to increase its global reach.

Grand View Research has segmented the global fresh food packaging market on the basis of packaging type, material, application, and region:

Fresh Food Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Rigid



Clamshells





Trays & Boxes





Others



Flexible



Pouches & Bags





Wraps & Films

Fresh Food Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Plastic



Polypropylene





Polyethylene





Polystyrene





Polyvinyl Chloride





Polyethylene Terephthalate



Paper & Paper Board



Bagasse



Polylactic Acid



Others

Fresh Food Packaging Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Eggs, Meat, and Seafood



Fruits and Vegetables



Dairy Products

Fresh Food Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Denmark





Norway





Sweden





Russia





Poland





Netherlands





Portugal



Asia Pacific



India





China





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players of Fresh Food Packaging Market

Amcor plc

DS Smith Plc

Mondi

Coveris

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation

PPC Flexible Packaging LLC

Flex-Pack

Transcontinental Inc.

FFP Packaging Ltd.

Sealed Air

GRUPO LANTERO

INFIA srl

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki

CLONDALKIN GROUP

Clifton Packaging Group Limited

ProAmpac

Genpak, LLC

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

WINPAK LTD

