Fresh Property Group Consolidates Residential for Rent Operations on Yardi

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Market-leading residential for rent manager Fresh Property Group has chosen cloud-based technology by Yardi® to manage its 20,000+ unit student, build to rent and co-living portfolio.

Using Yardi, the company will gain complete visibility of portfolio performance across its properties. It will implement Yardi Voyager® for property management and accounting as well as ancillary products to fully connect the resident lifecycle and maximise returns. With £1.6 billion assets under management, Fresh will eliminate a number of disparate systems thanks to Yardi's single connected platform.

Fresh will achieve marketing automation with Yardi's RENTCafé® Suite. It includes RENTCafé® for property marketing, website optimisation, online leasing and resident services; RENTCafé® CRM Flex for prospect management and flexibility to handle workflows for multiple lease types; and MyCafé by RENTCafé®, a white-label app that provides a full range of resident services plus community engagement.

"Our focus on exceptional resident experience will be enhanced by Yardi's RENTCafé functionality. Our residents will be able to download the MyCafé app, which will reflect our upcoming brand refresh, to give them one-touch access to a full range of bespoke services. It will also help our property teams provide an unrivalled level of community engagement," said Jane Crouch, COO of Fresh Property Group.

"Yardi's comprehensive marketing solutions were a pivotal draw in our decision. RENTCafé will give us the ability to offer booking journeys which will improve engagement, increase leads and ultimately fill buildings quicker," continued Crouch.

Fresh will also adopt Yardi® Job Cost for project cost control, Yardi® Procure to Pay to streamline procurement and vendor managment, and a facility management solution for maintenance management and mobile inspections.

"We are delighted to welcome Fresh Property Group as our latest client in the UK. Our RENTCafé platform has been designed to meet the needs of the student and residential markets, providing greater operational flexibility and enabling our clients to provide a better experience for their residents, while improving operational efficiencies," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi.

About Fresh Property Group

With 20,000+ units under management acoss 66 schemes in UK and Ireland, Fresh Property Group maximises the net operating position and value of assets whilst providing residents with an exceptional living experience. From pre-mobilisation to day-to-day operational management, Fresh drives value to the asset by working collaboratively and providing professional end-to-end services. freshpg.com

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-property-group-consolidates-residential-for-rent-operations-on-yardi-301127644.html

