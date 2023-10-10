Fresh Thyme Market Reveals Inaugural Top Ten Food Trends for 2024

Community-Focused Grocer Provides Fresh Predictions on Local Midwest Shopping Habits

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a grocer with a mission to provide communities with real quality fresh food, vitamins, and body care products, is unveiling its first trends report with a focus on Midwest shopping behaviors and brands. The report's 10 insights offer a glimpse into the emerging trends that shoppers can expect to see in each aisle of the store next year.

Several Sustainability Solutions

There are multiple ways to care for the planet, and consumers are highlighting many of them in their sustainable shopping habits. Certified upcycled products and certified regenerative organic products are on the rise. Coral Reef safe products, including sun tanning and sun protection lotions, are also on the rise as consumers look to be sustainable inside and out, while traveling and at home. Items to spotlight from Fresh Thyme include Open Water , Ancient Nutrition and Badger Spot Mineral Sunscreen

Prioritizing Animal Welfare

While shoppers aren't keeping meat and dairy out of their carts completely, they are becoming more conscious of where these types of products are coming from before they land in the cart. Consumers are purchasing more animal welfare approved products while purchases of non-certified items are declining. This includes products labeled pasture raised and eco-friendly fishing practices, among others. Some highlights from Fresh Thyme include Wild Planet , Regal King Salmon , and Vital Farms .

Fresh Thyme Market is proud of their commitment to prioritizing animal welfare and continues to strengthen that commitment by stocking cage free, organic, free range or pasture raised specialty eggs on 97% of our shelves.

Close to Home: Local & Diverse Brands

Fresh Thyme is committed to supporting its local communities, and each Fresh Thyme location carries local Midwest-founded brands as well as brands with underrepresented founders to ensure diversity in its offerings and foster an inclusive shopping experience. Many of these partner brands are affiliated with U.S. Veteran Owned Business, National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Some of these local and diverse brands available at Fresh Thyme include; True Made Foods Condiments , Pita Krunch and Vitaminis .

Beauty Bloom

Health and wellness is more than nutrition and eating well. It's taking care of the body, from the inside out and many consumers are finding natural and organic products to care for themselves. Fresh Thyme Market is committed to sourcing products that are focused on innovation and plastic free beauty including Mad Hippie Corrective Peptide Serum and Hibar. Fresh Thyme is also keeping a pulse on styling products like Treluxe Reflex Curl Styling Serum and castor oil to begin making waves in 2024.

Protein in Motion

Shoppers are seeking out new and unique alternative protein sources to support their fitness routine. Plant-based protein powders like pea protein and beet protein have both become popular among consumers looking for plant-based products. Brands like Truvani , Orgain and Sunwarrior are leading this charge at Fresh Thyme with their flavor-forward, plant-based protein products that taste just as good as they are for you.

The Takeover of TikTok and Social Media Trends

Food trends on TikTok and Instagram have the power to influence the specific products that consumers buy. When recipes trend on social media, their ingredients also trend in store. Viral sensations include baked feta pasta and cottage cheese ice cream are just a few of the trends that Fresh Thyme Market keeps a close pulse on to ensure shelves are stocked with the latest social trends

Allergy Conscious Choices

Earlier this year, sesame became the ninth major allergen to be labeled on all packaged food. With dietary preferences becoming more prevalent, shoppers are showing a growing preference for products that are free of the top nine major allergens. Fresh Thyme offers a variety of allergy friendly products like Made Good Foods , Fody Foods and Harvest Snaps Baked Green Pea Snacks .

Functional Beverages

Last year, consumers showed rising interest in non-alcoholic beverages. This year, it's all about beverages that have added benefits. Whether immunity boosting, mood boosting, or just better-for-you ingredients, consumers are craving drinks that taste good and help them feel good too. Fresh Thyme carries Recess and Poppi , and recently added De Soi to its product offerings, the non-alcoholic aperitif that was co-founded by international music icon Katy Perry .

Mushroom Mania

While the common varieties of mushrooms have remained popular amongst shoppers, consumers are also seeking out exotic and gourmet mushroom varieties in new forms. Mushrooms' nutritional value and ability to fit into a wide variety of diets, particularly the ingredient of mushroom root, has seen the fungi be included in coffee, capsules and more. Mushroom brands available at Fresh Thyme Market include Meati , Host Defense and Four Sigmatic .

Crab-tivating the Nation

Crab purchases are on the rise because of its versatile culinary appeal, all while remaining on the low end of cost compared to other seafood options. Consumers incorporate crab into a wide range of dishes from classic crab cakes to crab rangoons. Plus, the growing interest in Fresh Thyme Market's sustainable and ethically sourced seafood has led to consumers' increased interest in the seafood variety, therefore fueling crab's popularity throughout the Midwest.

Fresh Thyme Market's promise of "Real. Fresh. Honest. Goodness." remains constant as consumer food trends continue to evolve. Fresh Thyme Market is committed to offering real, fresh products inspired by its local communities that give consumers confidence to create delicious and healthy lives. Fresh Thyme Market ensures that shoppers can trust the hand-selected items they find in Fresh Thyme Market's 70 stores. To purchase these on-trend products, check out Fresh Thyme Market's website for easy and convenient shopping both online and in-store.

This comprehensive analysis provides valuable insights from SPINS Research. For more information on Fresh Thyme Market, visit ww2.FreshThyme.com and for more information on SPINS Research, visit spins.com .

