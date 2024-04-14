|
14.04.2024 18:01:00
Fresh uncertainty around Fed rate cuts exposes the stock market’s winners and losers
Higher U.S. inflation is dashing investors’ hopes for multiple Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, while opening the door to 5% Treasury yields across the board and cleaving the stock market into distinct categories of winners and losers.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!