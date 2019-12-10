FreshLime Announces AI-Driven Messenger Chat Platform for Small Business Enabling a New Buying Experience Between Local Businesses and Consumers

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FreshLime, a leading Customer Connection Platform for small businesses, announced the release of its Messenger Chat Platform this week, an AI-driven conversational marketing tool intended to enhance the customer experience, increase leads, and increase sales transactions through personalized 1:1 conversations driven by the consumer.

Today's world of on-demand customer expectation creates a massive opportunity for local businesses looking to deliver outstanding customer service. Most consumers don't want to pick up the phone, email back and forth, or put information into contact lead forms at the moment they are searching and have a high intent to purchase. FreshLime helps businesses connect with customers where they are at that moment, and brings all of those valuable customer interactions and engagement into one centralized conversation. This enables the business to provide the on-demand personalized experience consumers expect without the high cost of increased headcount or outsourcing.

Connecting with consumers 24/7 with the right message is the key to business success. Every business can get set up and go live within minutes with FreshLime's self-guided webchat widget that allows for individual company branding, a customized Q&A knowledge base, and CRM connectivity. When the tool is live, the business will receive real-time alerts and insight on new leads and can provide instant customer feedback. This gives them the opportunity to improve service and increase revenue.

"As a leading Customer Connection Platform, it's our mission to make it easy for small businesses to build stronger relationships with consumers. We are seeing trends where conversational marketing unlocks new engagement opportunities that helps local businesses stand out and provide better service," said Jay Bean, Founder and CEO of FreshLime. "It became important to us to develop a powerful way for small businesses to provide an experience that leads to happy customers who will come back over and over again."

As consumers expect on-demand interaction 24/7 with both large and small businesses, FreshLime gives businesses the tools necessary to meet that expectation. FreshLime's infographic below can help any business determine whether or not a WebChat tool will benefit their business.

For more information about the FreshLime Customer Connection Platform and this updated Chat technology, you can visit FreshLime and send any press inquiries to Erin Schurtz, VP Marketing, eschurtz@freshlime.com.

