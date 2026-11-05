Freshpet: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 4, 2026, Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) raised its full-year sales and earnings guidance, citing expanding profit margins and operational efficiency. The company is proving that its investments in proprietary manufacturing facilities and targeted marketing create real pricing power and capital efficiency as adoption of fresh pet food grows. Three key takeaways from management's comments highlight how this strategy protects long-term shareholder returns.

Improving operational performance at existing kitchens delivered the business's best adjusted gross margin in over seven years. Lower quality costs and higher plant throughput helped boost profitability before major benefits from new packaging technology arrived.

Management shifted advertising spend toward its most valuable pet parents (MVPs), who spend heavily on fresh recipes. Focusing media on these core customers increases lifetime value while protecting market share against new entrants.

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