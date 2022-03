Freshpet Stock Popped Today. Is It a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT), the maker of refrigerated pet foods, jumped 15% today after the company gave strong 2022 guidance in its fourth-quarter earnings report.Freshpet actually called for revenue growth to accelerate from 33.5% in 2021 to at least 35%, reaching $575 million revenue at minimum. That was ahead of analyst expectations for $562.4 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading