Freshslice Joins Growing List in Boycotting Facebook

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Founded in Vancouver, as Canada's largest pizza by the slice chain, Freshslice Pizza is joining a growing list of top international and Canadian brands vowing boycott paid advertising on any of Facebook Inc. platforms going forward because of the company's refusal to address the spread of hateful content on its social media platforms.

"We agree with the positions expressed by the Stop Hate For Profit movement boycott", C.E.O. Ray Russell stated. He continued by saying that "We will not return to spending any advertising dollars on Facebook and Instagram until we see some significant progress as we and our Franchise Partners believe that Facebook has not done enough to keep racist, false and dangerous content off its platforms."

"We know that 99% of Facebook's $70 billion comes from advertising revenue", Tom Horler V.P. of Marketing added. "We just cannot in good conscience support them unless they start to act more responsibly. One of our fundamental business practises is promoting heathy communities through our charitable foundation, Freshslice Cares. Consequently, our choice in advertising media has to reflect this practice."

To learn more and add your voice to the movement visit StopHateforProfit.org

