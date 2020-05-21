Freshslice Pizza Gives Away Over 10,000 Meals to Frontline Hospital Workers

VANCOUVER, May 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Freshslice Pizza recently concluded its "Frontline Heroes" program which saw thousands of free meals given away to frontline hospital workers.

"We wanted to do our part to recognize those people who continue to risk their lives to ensure the safety of our communities, each and every day," said company C.E.O Ray Russell. "The best way we thought to do this was to treat them to a full meal: a slice of pizza, brownie and a soft drink. After a long shift we wanted to help provide them with an opportunity to relax."

Working closely with the 75-unit chain's charitable arm Freshslice Cares the offer was promoted heavily so that the word got out as fast and far as possible. "We connected everywhere Freshslice restaurants were located from Victoria to Prince George to Kelowna and got their commitment to the program and they were glad to participate," Director, Tom Horler of Freshslice Cares added.

Freshslice restaurants are currently open across the province with enhanced safety protocols which follow and exceed those guidelines as issued by the office of the Provincial Health Officer.

SOURCE Freshslice Pizza