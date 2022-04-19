Freshworks Announces a 25 City World Tour to Empower the People Who Power Business

The Global Jam event series brings together customer experience, IT, sales, marketing leaders to share strategies for businesses to easily delight their customers and employees

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, announces its ‘Global Jam ’ – a two-month tour of events in 25 cities across five continents – to bring together leaders in customer experience, IT, sales, marketing and operations. The Freshworks Global Jam will run from May 3 through June 16, starting in San Francisco and ending in London featuring customers like Allbirds, Cityscoot, Internetstores, Oatly, SWVL, Zalora, Zoom US and more.



"Our Modern, Unified, Scalable, Intuitive, and Cost-Effective solutions and services are MUSIC to our customers’ ears,” said Stacey Epstein, Chief Marketing Officer at Freshworks. "Only Freshworks brings together these five essential attributes into one seamless platform — and now we’re bringing the MUSIC to the Freshworks community around the world via one epic jam session that will enable attendees to stay on the beat of current trends.”

"Sessions will explore strategies for delivering fast and easy delightful experiences, win over customers and employees alike, accelerate sales and take IT to new heights,” said Pradeep Rathinam, Chief Customer Officer at Freshworks. "Attendees will get to meet, engage with and build relationships with other customer-facing and IT leaders in their own community.”

Attendees will take away practical tips, and actionable strategies on emerging IT trends, foreseeable challenges, and the way forward; new opportunities to improve CX and employee engagement; tech spotlights; keynote speakers; customer panels; and live demos featuring Freshworks solutions. The networking session and after party ‘Eats and Beats’ will feature an expo and live music.

"Our goal is for attendees to leave with knowledge and connections to help them elevate their businesses to rockstar status in the eyes of customers and employees,” added Kevin Murray, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing at Freshworks.

In addition to Freshworks’ own Epstein, Rathinam and Murray taking the stage to speak, confirmed speakers include Allbirds , Amazon Web Services , Ambulnz by Docgo , Cityscoot , Dealshare , Fairmoney , Internetstores , Intertrust Group , iPostal1 , Katz Media Group , Mindtickle, MoneyFellows , Oatly , Rahi Systems , Purple Group , Restaurant365 , Saviynt SWVL , Vedantu , Zalora , Zoom US, and Zooplus among others .

"We’re excited to get our band of talented Freshworks leaders together with our current and future devoted customers and alike. At Global Jam we look to come together and leave connected,” added Epstein.

To register and view event details including speakers, dates and locations near you, visit the Freshworks Global Jam website .

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 56,000 customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

