Freshworks Continues Global Expansion with Second US Office on the Heels of Continued Press and Analyst Recognition

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc., the customer engagement software company, announced today the highlights of its Q3 2019, headlined by global expansion, customer growth, continued product innovation and industry recognition. Buoyed by rapid growth, Freshworks expanded its global presence, opening its second U.S. office in Denver. As part of its expansion efforts, the company aims to hire over 100 sales and solution engineers to support increased sales activity in the region. With the addition of the Denver office, Freshworks now counts over 11 offices across the globe backed by a team of over 2,500 employees.

Freshworks was recognized in three separate Gartner Magic Quadrant reports for its products: Freshservice was recognized in the August 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools; Freshsales was recognized in the June 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation; and Freshdesk was recognized in the June 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center.

The company also received industry recognition from media and customers. This year Freshworks leapfrogged up the renowned Forbes Cloud 100 list, jumping 20 spots to No. 40 since last year's iteration. Freshworks was also designated as a Customers' Choice 2019 for CRM Customer Engagement Center software in the September 2019 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": CRM Customer Engagement Center (report available to Gartner subscribers).

The company expanded its ecosystem of partners by signing 52 new partners in Q3 2019, listing over 400 worldwide partners serving both SMB and enterprise businesses. In addition, the Freshworks Marketplace hit an important milestone, surpassing over 700 apps on the site.

During the quarter, Freshworks also bolstered data protection and reduced latency in the ANZ region by expanding the number of products hosted in its Sydney data center. Now Freshsales, Freshchat and Freshcaller all have increased speed and safeguards for additional security, faster data transfers and lower latencies for enterprises in the region.

Finally, the company held its U.S. incarnation of the Refresh19 user conference, which had 700-plus attendees at the Hotel Aria in Las Vegas. The two-day conference had more than 80 interactive sessions, workshops and a celebrity keynote by Shaquille O'Neal , the legendary basketball player, entrepreneur and investor.

