Freshworks To Expand Freshservice With Torii Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Freshworks Inc. (FRSH), a provider of customer and employee experience software, on Monday said it has agreed to acquire Torii, a software management platform, to expand its Freshservice offering into software management and artificial intelligence (AI) spending governance.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Freshworks said the acquisition will expand Freshservice to provide visibility into software and AI usage and spending, helping businesses control costs and security risks.

Torii tracks AI usage and costs at the token level, attributing consumption to individual employees and teams and forecasting future spending to help organizations set limits and manage budgets.

Torii was recently named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms. Its customers include Hearst Corporation, Groupon and Koch, Inc.

The acquisition is expected to close in Freshworks' fourth fiscal quarter of 2026.

On the Nasdaq, Freshworks shares closed up 2.05% at $13.92 on Friday.