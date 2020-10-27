Freshworks unveils Freshworks CRM, a unified sales and marketing experience that accelerates deals and creates customers for life

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc ., the customer and employee engagement software company, today unveiled Freshworks CRM, uniting sales and marketing teams with out-of-the-box capabilities for an unsurpassed and unified 360-degree view of the customer to deliver better experiences and more profitable outcomes. The Freshworks CRM solution is built on Freshworks Neo, a new and fundamental reimagining of the platform experience, which unifies data on an embedded customer data platform for personalized customer engagement, improved lead conversion and sales growth. Neo eliminates the reliance on unwieldy tools and complex multi-stack point solutions that result in data silos that limit artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning's (ML) usefulness. With Neo, businesses can quickly and easily extend and craft custom environments, with simple clicks not code, to better serve their customers and prospects.

"For far too long, this industry has made false promises about a unified customer data platform that's never materialized. However, the need for a good CDP has never been greater," said R. "Ray" Wang, Founder, Chairman and Principal Analyst of Constellation Research, Inc. "Today's CRM must organize vast volumes of customer data from marketing and sales to train its AI, creating a smarter system to help businesses grow and scale more efficiently. This is a major step forward in an industry that has long struggled to back up its claims to actually unite complex customer data and offer actionable insights."

Recent Forrester research1 found that 52% of existing CRM users become disillusioned with their CRM solutions after two years because of poor data quality. Freshworks CRM eliminates the dependency on limited, fragmented customer data stitched together across legacy SaaS systems. With more granular, relevant training data, businesses reap more useful ML and reliable AI to predict which deals are worth pursuing and make recommendations on how to best propel deals forward. With this, CRM is elevated from a simple data capture and sales forecasting tool into a strategic growth application — automatically sorting and prioritizing deals for more reliable forecasting so that sales can quickly know what deals to focus on.

"The challenge for online education is the 'completion rate'. To increase this, we need to understand the 'why' aspect for a student to attend a course and design the 'what' and 'how' to meet the personalized needs of our students so they can achieve their individual goals," said Mamnoon Hadi Khan, Chief Analytics Officer, Shaw Academy. "With Freshworks CRM, Shaw Academy can track the entire student customer journey to better engage with them through our dedicated Student Success Managers and leverage AI to personalize their learning experience — meeting their objectives."

With Freshworks CRM, marketing and sales users now have access to AI-powered insights on a single dashboard. The explosion of customer data is converted into "Freddy AI" powered insights that help drive sales and improve customer experiences, increasing the value of the relationship. This makes CRM inherently more useful and helps drive bottom-up adoption by the sales team — a promise that has thus far eluded legacy CRM solutions.

"Freshworks CRM delivers upon the original promise of CRM: a single solution that combines AI-driven data, insights and intelligence and puts the customer front and center of business goals," said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. "We built Freshworks CRM to harness the power of data and create immediate value, challenging legacy CRM solutions that have failed sales teams with clunky interfaces and incomplete data. Freshworks CRM sits atop our reimagined Neo platform — granting businesses around the globe like General Electric Company, Vice Media Group LLC and Puma SE an out of the box and low code experience to continuously empower employees to better acquire and retain their customers for life."

CRM makes the most of the Neo platform's flexible, end-to-end platform experience — enabling developers and partners to quickly customize and extend the solution to further increase employee productivity. The platform delivers out-of-the-box tools to seamlessly integrate Freshworks products with external applications using a variety of product APIs, webhooks, and software development kits. The Freshworks Neo marketplace also includes more than 1100 apps to enhance and extend the Freshworks product suite. With Neo, businesses can create custom objects and apps in an instant and deliver unparalleled extensibility and customizability whether they are in sales, marketing, customer support, CRM, IT or HR.

