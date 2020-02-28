Fresno Staffing Firm Recognized as Winner of PrideStaff's Office of the Year Award

FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The PrideStaff Fresno office is pleased to announce they were honored with the George A. Rogers Award for becoming the top-performing office in the entire system of more than 80 locations nationwide at their recent Annual Conference. For 20 years, this prestigious award has been given to the Strategic-Partner and team members in the PrideStaff office that has achieved the most outstanding results for the prior year in terms of revenue and gross margin growth, quality achievements and community involvement.

When interviewed, Akin shared credit with his entire team. "I love the fact that each member of our staff receives one of these personal awards in recognition of their achievement because our success truly is a team effort," said Akin. "PrideStaff's best-in-class processes, national resources and continual investment in technology allow us to improve the service experience and results we deliver – and set the stage for future success. In 2020, we'll continue providing the service and solutions that make us a top Fresno employment agency and recruiting partner."

PrideStaff Founder and CEO, George Rogers was pleased to recognize the organization's top-performing office for the 20th year. "PrideStaff Fresno is a shining example of the success that comes from great teamwork and an unwavering commitment to the client and talent experience," Rogers said. "By living out PrideStaff's mission, Sean and his team have achieved exceptional levels of service, growth and profitability which I'm confident they'll sustain for years to come."

Members of the PrideStaff Fresno team distinguished themselves as role models for community involvement over the past year by serving a wide range of organizations and programs, including: preparing meals for families of children receiving care at Valley Children's Hospital's Ronald McDonald House; participating in activities through Exceptional Sports for Youth with Needs (ESYN); hosting and sponsoring events for Central California Society for Human Resource Management (CCSHRM); and taking part in many other events throughout the greater Fresno area.

In addition to winning Office of the Year, Akin's team received PrideStaff's 212 Degree award for delivering excellent client service while expanding the reach of their local office. Over the past year, the Fresno office has been recognized multiple times for their service and performance, clearly signaling the staffing firm's growth and popularity in their market. They were also named a five-time winner of The Fresno Bee's People's Choice Award in the Employment Agency category, and it was named to The Business Journal's Best of Central Valley Business List in the Best Employment Service category in 2019.

For more information about PrideStaff Fresno, please contact Sean Akin at 559.432.2022.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award seven years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

