FREYR Battery Names Tom Jensen To Succeed Birger Steen As CEO; Evan Calio Named CFO

(RTTNews) - FREYR Battery (FREY) announced Thursday the appointment of Co-Founder and current Chairperson of the Board of Directors Tom Jensen as Chief Executive Officer. Current Director Daniel Barcelo has been appointed the next Chair of the Board. Additionally, Evan Calio has been appointed as the Company's new CFO.

In connection with the changes, Birger Steen has stepped down from his CEO and Board positions at FREYR. Steen will be leaving the Board effective, immediately.

Separately, Oscar Brown, FREYR's CFO, has been working with the Company on succession planning, and recently notified the Company of his intention to resign for personal reasons.

Both Steen and Brown will stay at the Company for a period to help ensure seamless transitions for Jensen and Calio.