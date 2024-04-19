|
19.04.2024 18:26:00
FRH requests 60-day extension of Article 5:72(1) of Dutch Financial Supervision Act
FRH requests 60-day extension of Article 5:72(1)
of Dutch Financial Supervision Act
Paris, 19 April 2024
Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (Euronext Paris: CO; ISIN: FR0000125585) hereby informs as follows: On behalf of France Retail Holdings S.à.r.l. (an entity ultimately controlled by Mr. Daniel Kretínský) ("FRH”), it is hereby announced that FRH has today submitted a petition to the Enterprise Chamber of the Court of Appeal in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, pursuant to Article 5:72(2) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht), requesting a sixty-day extension of the thirty-day period provided in Article 5:72(1) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act in relation to FRH's acquisition of predominant control over Cnova N.V. resulting from the completion of Casino Group's financial restructuring announced on 28 March 2024. Reference is also made to the press release of 2 April 2024, published by Cnova N.V. in this respect.
***
This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Groupe Casino Communications
Christophe PIEDNOEL - cpiednoel@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 15 19 17 55
Stéphanie ABADIE- sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26
Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52
Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
|0,03
|10,53%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Wall Street zum Handelsschluss gespalten -- DAX schließlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende stabil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.