Friday's After-Hours Gainers: Biotech And Genomics Stocks Show Strength

(RTTNews) - Several biotechnology and life sciences companies posted notable gains in after-hours trading on Friday, reflecting investor interest in recent clinical and corporate developments.

Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) led the group with a strong move higher. Shares rose to $10.57, up 7.42% (+0.73) in after-hours trading. While there was no fresh news on Friday, investors may still be reacting to Kura's December 8 announcement of new data from its KOMET-007 Phase 1a/1b trial. The study evaluated KOMZIFTI (ziftomenib) in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients harboring NPM1 mutations or KMT2A rearrangements. Results demonstrated a favorable safety profile and encouraging antileukemic activity, supporting the potential of this regimen in both newly diagnosed chemotherapy-ineligible AML and relapsed/refractory AML cohorts.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH) also advanced, closing after hours at $4.85, a gain of 5.21% (+0.24). No new updates were released on Friday, but the company's November 11 collaboration with Complete Genomics continues to resonate with investors. The partnership aims to co-market MSK-ACCESS and MSK-IMPACT, powered with SOPHiA DDM on Complete Genomics' DNBSEQ-T1+ sequencing platform. This initiative, announced at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2025 Annual Meeting, is designed to broaden access to precision oncology testing worldwide.

Elutia Inc. (ELUT) saw modest gains, with shares rising to $0.6045, up 3.10% (+0.0182) after hours. The company did not release any news on Friday, but the move reflects steady investor interest in the micro-cap biotech space.

RenovoRx, Inc. (RNXT) added 2.47% (+0.02) to close at $0.9530 in after-hours trading. While Friday was quiet, the company recently announced that its abstract submission to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2026 has been accepted. RenovoRx will present findings from a pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic sub-study of its ongoing Phase III TIGeR-PaC trial on January 9, 2026, in San Francisco.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) posted a notable after-hours gain, climbing to $27.41, up 5.42% (+1.41). On December 18, the company announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering, priced at $23.00 per share, generated gross proceeds of approximately $184 million before expenses.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN) rose to $9.55, gaining 3.35% (+0.31) in after-hours trading. No new updates were released on Friday, but the stock continues to attract attention from investors focused on oncology innovation.

Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (QNTM) advanced to $9.23, up 3.82% (+0.34). While there was no news on Friday, the company recently announced the closing of a non-brokered private placement on December 10, issuing 30 Class A multiple voting shares at $25 per share for gross proceeds of $750.