06.10.2022 14:00:00
Friday's Jobs Report: Why Bad News Could Be Good News for the Stock Market
Well, that didn't take long.After the S&P 500 lost nearly 13% over the last 14 sessions of September, stocks have come roaring back to open the fourth quarter, posting their biggest two-day gain since the depths of the pandemic on Monday and Tuesday. The broad market index jumped 5.7% higher over the first two sessions in October, even though there was no major catalyst for the movement. If the stock market feels like it's going on and off like a light switch, there's a good reason for that. The Federal Reserve is dominating market sentiment, and predictions about the Fed's upcoming fed funds rate decisions can turn on just a hint that the economy is weakening. Continue reading
