RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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22.03.2026 08:00:14
Friendship fraud: warnings of rise in ‘insidious’ scam targeting older people
Fraudsters exploit isolation and search for human contact to often devastating effect. These are steps you can take to avoid themAs you have got older, retirement has left you with more time on your hands. Loneliness has set in. Luckily, you have found a friend through one of the online motoring groups you are in, and a close bond has blossomed over your common interest in cars.But your new friend has found themselves short when it comes to paying for their university textbooks, and has asked you for £50. It’s not much, and you get on so well that you agree to pay via bank transfer. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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