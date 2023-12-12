Frito-Lay Unveils My Joy® Campaign to Celebrate Rising Creators

My Joy serves as a continuation of Frito-Lay's five-year goal to amplify diverse creative voices, putting them in leading roles that highlight their unique talents and creativity.

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Frito-Lay announced My Joy, a new advertising campaign that showcases unique stories of joy through the lens of rising creators. Featuring a mosaic of cultures, identities, and talents, My Joy aims to inspire creators from all backgrounds to share their joy and authentic selves.

Uplifting diverse representation in marketing and advertising remains a priority for Frito-Lay as the majority of consumers say it has a positive impact on society, with certain groups including Gen-Z, Black, Hispanic/Latino, and Asian consumers skewing higher*. My Joy is a continuation of Frito-Lay's ongoing efforts and five-year goal to increase investments, representation, and amplification of diverse creative voices – in front of and behind the camera.

The campaign was directed by Argentinian-born filmmaker Robert Llauro, known for his international commercial work for major brands in the auto, tech, beverages and apparel industries, in collaboration with culture-powered media and marketing agency Obsidianworks. The spot features five Joy Creators sharing what My Joymeans to them while doing what they love. They are:

Color Me Courtney ( @colormecourtney) – Founder and Creative Director of the vibrant fashion, lifestyle, and culture media company Color Me Courtney. As a bright spot in the digital landscape, Courtney Quinn is dedicated to generating confidence, promoting positivity and encouraging her "Color Me Cuties" to live and dress "outside the lines." In addition to her online community, Courtney's signature sunny style and unapologetic aesthetic has been seen in national commercials, TV shows and collaborative product lines for major retailers worldwide.





"Bringing My Joyto life was both cathartic and inspiring because it highlights such an incredible mix of talents and expressions of joy, while allowing me to stay true to myself as a creator," said Llauro. "It's important for me to show other creators that joy has no limits, no matter what your background is. I'm happy to partner with Frito-Lay to carry that message through the Joy Creators' stories."

"Our purpose at Frito-Lay is to create more smiles with every bite, so being able to show what My Joy means from different perspectives while amplifying diverse voices is at the heart of everything we do," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "We're excited to be working with partners like Obsidianworks and Robert to highlight these amazing Joy Creators who are using their talents and passions to spread joy in their communities."

To learn more about My Joy, follow Frito-Lay on Instagram @fritolay and YouTube @OfficialFritoLay, and join the conversation with #MyJoy.

*Source: Numerator's Quick Pulse representation survey was fielded 6/01/23–6/03/23 to 1,202 individuals, equally balanced between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X and Boomers+.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's® and Ruffles® potato chips, Doritos® and Tostitos® tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos® snacks, Stacy's® pita chips, PopCorners® popped-corn snack, SunChips® multigrain snacks and Fritos® corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay)

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X, Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Obsidianworks

Obsidianworks is a culture-powered media and marketing agency co-founded by Michael B. Jordan and Chad Easterling, purpose-built for a more inclusive era of brand storytelling. The agency specializes in speaking to audiences and demographics within the diverse communities they belong to through brand strategy, creative, and social impact campaigns, and activations. Agency clients include Frito-Lay, Marriott International, Timberland, YouTube and more. Obsidianworks is a minority business enterprise certified with the Southern California region of the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Endeavor's cultural marketing agency 160over90 is a strategic partner to Obsidianworks.

