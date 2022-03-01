FRITOS® DEBUTS FIRST TV COMMERCIAL IN 20 YEARS FEATURING COUNTRY MUSIC STAR THOMAS RHETT

PLANO, Texas, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fritos®, the versatile and "Down for Everything™" corn chip from Frito-Lay®, launches its first television commercial in 20 years and Thomas Rhett is along for the ride. The 2021 Academy of Country Music® Male Artist of the Year, Thomas Rhett joins the iconic corn chip brand as it takes viewers on a fun and relatable journey that shows the joy in everything that's good and true – and what being "Down for Everything™" is all about.

Fritos brand's new "Down for Everything" television commercial, which begins airing nationally on February 28, captures Thomas Rhett and friends in a series of vignettes that paint a picture of connection to the things that matter most: family, friends, and community. Viewers will spot a variety of Fritos brand flavors throughout the commercial as the friends snack on favorites like Flavor Twists® Honey BBQ, Chili Cheese, Scoops!®, and Original while bantering about lighthearted topics: backroads or highways, Labrador Retrievers or Poodles, action movies or romantic comedies, mild or spicy, and even rock or country music.

With its feel-good scenes, the "Down for Everything" commercial delivers an uplifting message focused on tradition and staying connected to what really matters. The spot reminds consumers that, just like friends and family who've been around for it all, the Fritos brand is an integrated part of our lives, showing up at the most memorable and timeless moments for almost 90 years. Whether a snack, a dip chip, or a meal ingredient, Fritos dependably delivers stand-up crunch and flavor no matter what's asked of it.

"Bringing the Fritos brand back to television for the first time in two decades is a huge moment," said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "Fritos is inherently recognized as a brand that has shown up for generation after generation, whether at mealtime occasions or as a snack. It's the chip down for any dip, meal, and any moment at our family gatherings or at our community events, and has a lasting tie to our roots. Fritos is a tradition. Those brand values are what make Fritos the stand-up chip that it is."

"It's really cool to be a part of Fritos brand's first commercial in 20 years," Thomas Rhett shared. "The Fritos brand has been such a staple in my house for as long as I can remember and is always around for some of my favorite things, like a college football tailgate with friends, or bonfires and chili nights with the family. Anyone who knows my music knows how nostalgic I am and how much I value the things in life that help create special memories, so the 'Down for Everything' campaign is such a fun and natural fit for me."

About Thomas Rhett

Ten years after signing his first record deal with Big Machine Label Group's The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Thomas Rhett — dubbed "the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music" (Variety) — will deliver his sixth studio album WHERE WE STARTED on April 1. The album follows five albums, 18 multi-PLATINUM and GOLD-certified No. 1 hits, 12 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart). He has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with two CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. One songs within a 12-month period. For more information, visit www.thomasrhett.com.

