20.01.2022 23:24:00
Fritz Pollard Alliance Honors Diversity Champions During the 17th Annual Cochran Salute to Excellence Awards
WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation will host its 17th Annual Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr., Salute to Excellence Awards to recognize the achievements and long-standing commitment of individuals and organizations dedicated to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The Fritz Pollard Alliance, named after Frederick Douglass "Fritz" Pollard, was one of two African Americans to play in the league at its inception in 1920 and the NFL's first Black head coach in 1921. The legacy of Fritz Pollard exudes strength, courage, and inclusiveness – the Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. Salute to Excellence award winners embody these characteristics. Notable guests will include NFL great, Jim Brown, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and other luminaries. Dawnn Lewis, an American actress, will host the award ceremony.
"We will continue our advocacy for Black and minority coaches. Just know, that we will not stop shining the light on their excellence, because they are good enough to lead," said Graves.
WHO: Rod Graves, Executive Director, Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation
Keynote: Katrina Adams, former United States Tennis Association (USTA) President & CEO
Salute to Excellence Award
Jennifer King, Assistant Running Backs Coach, Washington Football Team
James Brown, Sports Broadcaster & Host, NFL Today (CBS)
John B. Wooten Award
Cleveland Browns
Paul J. Tagliabue Award
National Basketball Association
Dan M. Rooney Lifetime Achievement Award
Bruce Arians, Head Coach, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fritz Pollard Trophy
Jessie Malit, Senior, North Carolina Central University
WHEN: Thursday, February 10, 2022
Noon – 2:00 p.m.
WHERE: Millennium Biltmore Hotel
506 Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90071
