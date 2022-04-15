FRMO Corp. Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results and Conference Call

FRMO Corp. (the "Company” or "FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the 2022 third quarter ended February 28, 2022.

Financial Highlights

FRMO’s book value as of February 28, 2022 was $268.8 million ($6.11 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $101.8 million of non-controlling interests. This compares with book value at the prior fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 of $298.9 million ($6.79 per share), including $121.0 million of non-controlling interests. Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $182.5 million as of February 28, 2022, and $208.9 million as of May 31, 2021. Total liabilities were $24.2 million as of February 28, 2022, and $29.9 million as of May 31, 2021, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.

FRMO’s net (loss) income attributable to the Company for the three months ended February 28, 2022 was $(12,008,314), or $(0.27) per share, compared to $34,336,936, or $0.78 per share, a year earlier.

For the nine months ended February 28, 2022, the net (loss) income attributable to the Company was $(11,397,920) ($(0.26) per diluted share) compared to $46,190,543 ($1.05 per diluted share) in 2021.

FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended February 28, 2022 was $(9,850,344) ($(0.22) per diluted share) compared to $20,859,722 ($0.47 per diluted share) for the three months ended February 28, 2021.

For the nine months ended February 28, 2022, the figure was $(5,635,550) ($(0.13) per diluted share) compared to $30,884,839 ($0.70 per diluted share) for the nine months ended February 28, 2021.

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized loss from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in "Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.

Valuation of securities and cryptocurrencies are subject to change after February 28, 2022. The market value of several securities and cryptocurrencies might have changed substantially since that date. We look forward to finding new ways to expand our cryptocurrency mining operations.

As of February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021, the Company held a 21.91% and 22.02% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC ("HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders, and directors of FRMO Corp. ("the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 78.09% and 77.98% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021.

Further details are available in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended February 28, 2022. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Only questions submitted to info@frmocorp.com before 1:00 p.m. on the day of the call will be considered. The call can be accessed by dialing 877-502-9276 (domestic toll free), or +1 313-209-4906 (international toll) and entering the following Confirmation Code: 8410731. A replay will be available from 7:15 P.M. on the day of the teleconference until Thursday, May 19, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) or +1 719-457-0820 (international toll), and enter the Replay Passcode: 8410731.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) February 28, May 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,754 $ 34,971 Equity securities, at fair value 146,938 171,733 Other current assets 1,778 2,148 Total Current Assets 182,470 208,852 Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value 78,777 86,854 Investments in securities exchanges 4,815 4,815 Other assets 2,444 1,698 Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC 14,274 16,366 Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream 10,200 10,200 Total Assets $ 292,980 $ 328,785 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Securities sold, not yet purchased $ 3,730 $ 6,118 Other current liabilities 2,187 2,249 Total Current Liabilities 5,917 8,367 Deferred Tax Liability 17,553 20,774 Mortgage payable 707 730 Total Liabilities 24,177 29,871 Stockholders' Equity: Stockholders' Equity Attributable to the Company 166,972 177,905 Noncontrolling interests 101,830 121,009 Total Stockholders' Equity 268,802 298,914 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 292,980 $ 328,785 (Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (amounts in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Fees $ 1,496 $ 1,409 $ 3,805 $ 2,369 Equity earnings from limited partnerships and limited liability companies 945 1,789 29 2,294 Unrealized (losses) gains from investments (13,430 ) 28,995 (9,078 ) 42,334 Other 245 944 677 (760 ) Total revenue before unrealized (losses) gains from equity securities (10,744 ) 33,137 (4,567 ) 46,237 Unrealized (losses) gains from equity securities (5,019 ) 56,344 (27,197 ) 62,022 Total Revenue (15,763 ) 89,481 (31,764 ) 108,259 Total Expenses 431 328 1,131 1,052 (Loss) income from Operations before Provision for Income Taxes (16,195 ) 89,153 (32,895 ) 107,207 (Benefit from) Provision for Income Taxes (2,914 ) 12,799 (1,031 ) 16,892 Net (Loss) Income (13,281 ) 76,354 (31,864 ) 90,315 Less net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,273 ) 42,017 (20,466 ) 44,125 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to FRMO Corporation $ (12,008 ) $ 34,337 $ (11,398 ) $ 46,190 Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share $ (0.27 ) $ 0.78 $ (0.26 ) $ 1.05 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 44,017,781 44,032,781 44,015,418 44,022,744 Diluted 44,017,781 44,055,150 44,015,418 44,038,347 (Components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 44,017,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of February 28, 2022.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like "believe,” "expect” and "anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized loss from equity securities is net income attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized losses from equity securities, net of tax. Net income attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized loss from equity securities.

Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized loss from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized loss from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized loss from equity securities is provided as supplemental information, and is not a substitute for net income attributable to the Company and does not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized loss from equity securities to net income attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share (000’s except per common share amounts and percentages) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized (Loss) Gain from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation: Net (loss) income attributable to the Company $ (12,008 ) $ (0.27 ) $ 34,337 $ 0.78 $ (11,398 ) $ (0.26 ) $ 46,190 $ 1.05 Unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities (5,019 ) 56,344 (27,197 ) 62,022 Unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,502 ) 41,235 (21,145 ) 43,884 Unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities attributable to the Company (3,517 ) 15,109 (6,052 ) 18,138 Tax benefit (expense) on unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities attributable to the company 1,359 (1,632 ) 289 (2,833 ) Unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes (2,158 ) $ (0.05 ) 13,477 $ 0.31 (5,763 ) $ (0.13 ) 15,305 $ 0.35 Net (loss) income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities $ (9,850 ) $ (0.22 ) $ 20,860 $ 0.47 $ (5,635 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 30,885 $ 0.70 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 44,017,781 44,055,150 44,015,418 44,038,347 (Earnings per share components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005893/en/