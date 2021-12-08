|
08.12.2021 07:57:43
FRO - Grant of synthetic options
Frontline Ltd. ("Frontline” or the "Company”) hereby announces that 1,280,000 synthetic options have today been granted to employees and board members. The synthetic options will have a five-year term expiring December 7, 2026, and will vest over a three-year vesting period as follows:
- 352,000 of the Synthetic Options will vest on December 7, 2022;
- 352,000 of the Synthetic Options will vest on December 7, 2023; and
- 576,000 of the Synthetic Options will vest on December 7, 2024
The exercise price is NOK 71.-, which shall increase by NOK 5.- on each of December 7, 2023, and December 7, 2024, and will further be adjusted for any distribution of dividends made before the relevant synthetic options are exercised.
The synthetic options will be settled in cash based on the difference between the market price of the Company's shares and the exercise price on the date of exercise.
The synthetic options have been granted according to the rules of the Company's synthetic option scheme approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on December 7, 2021. Please see the attached forms of notification of transactions by primary insiders for the Synthetic Options.
December 7, 2021
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
This notification has been publicly disclosed in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Frontline Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
28.11.21
|Ausblick: Frontline zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Frontline legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.08.21
|Ausblick: Frontline zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
16.08.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Frontline stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.05.21
|Ausblick: Frontline gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
13.05.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Frontline gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
17.02.21
|Ausblick: Frontline veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Frontline stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Frontline Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Frontline Ltd
|6,35
|-0,16%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX kaum verändert erwartet -- DAX dürfte etwas leichter starten -- Anleger in Asien mehrheitlich in Kauflaune
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Mittwoch eine Verschnaufpause einlegen. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich weiter aufwärts. Die US-Märkte notierten im Plus.