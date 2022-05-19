+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
FRO – Invitation to Q1 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline Ltd.’s preliminary first quarter 2022 results will be released on Tuesday May 24 2022, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the "Webcast” link.

b. Conference Call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

Norway+47 215 63015
Norway toll free800 56865
UK+44 (0) 207 192 8338
UK Toll Free0 800 279 6619
USA+1 646 741 3167
USA Toll Free877 870 9135
Conference ID8176489

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.
Participant information required: Full name & company

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.

Replay details (available for 7 days)

UK LocalCall0 844 571 8951
UK FreeCall0 808 238 0667
Std International+44 (0) 333 300 9785
Norway21 03 42 35
USA+1 (917) 677-7532
USA Toll Free+1 (866) 331-1332
Conference ID8176489

Participant information required: Full name & company
Participant information required: Full name & company

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


