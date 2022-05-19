|
19.05.2022 16:22:25
FRO – Invitation to Q1 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Frontline Ltd.’s preliminary first quarter 2022 results will be released on Tuesday May 24 2022, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.
In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the "Webcast” link.
b. Conference Call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:
|Norway
|+47 215 63015
|Norway toll free
|800 56865
|UK
|+44 (0) 207 192 8338
|UK Toll Free
|0 800 279 6619
|USA
|+1 646 741 3167
|USA Toll Free
|877 870 9135
|Conference ID
|8176489
Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.
Participant information required: Full name & company
A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.
Replay details (available for 7 days)
|UK LocalCall
|0 844 571 8951
|UK FreeCall
|0 808 238 0667
|Std International
|+44 (0) 333 300 9785
|Norway
|21 03 42 35
|USA
|+1 (917) 677-7532
|USA Toll Free
|+1 (866) 331-1332
|Conference ID
|8176489
Participant information required: Full name & company
Participant information required: Full name & company
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Frontline Ltd
|8,13
|-1,10%
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.