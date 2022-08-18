|
18.08.2022 15:02:22
FRO – Invitation to Q2 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Frontline Ltd.’s preliminary second quarter 2022 results will be released on Thursday August 25, 2022, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.
In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the "Webcast” link, or access directly from the link below.
Frontline Ltd. Q2 2022 Webcast
b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.
Frontline Ltd. Q2 2022 Conference Call
A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Frontline Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
16.08.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Frontline legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.05.22
|Ausblick: Frontline legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Frontline verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
16.02.22
|Ausblick: Frontline legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
13.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Frontline veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.11.21
|Ausblick: Frontline zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Frontline legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.08.21
|Ausblick: Frontline zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)