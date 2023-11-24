|
24.11.2023 10:12:47
FRO – Invitation to Q3 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Frontline plc.’s preliminary third quarter 2023 results will be released on Thursday November 30, 2023, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy ahead of the conference call.
In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy and follow the "Webcast” link, or access directly from the link below.
b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.
Frontline plc Q3 2023 Conference Call
A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontlineplc.cy
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
