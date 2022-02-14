FRO – Invitation to Q4 2021 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline Ltd.’s preliminary fourth quarter 2021 results will be released on Thursday February 17 2022, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the "Webcast” link.

b. Conference Call

Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

Norway +47 215 63015 Norway toll free 800 56865 UK +44 (0) 207 192 8338 UK Toll Free 0 800 279 6619 USA +1 646 7413167 USA Toll Free 877 870 9135 Conference ID 8298781

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm .

Replay details (available for 7 days)

UK LocalCall 0 844 571 8951 UK FreeCall 0 808 238 0667 Std International +44 (0) 333 300 9785 Norway 21 03 42 35 USA +1 (917) 677-7532 USA Toll Free +1 (866) 331-1332 Conference ID 8298781

Participant information required: Full name & company

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.